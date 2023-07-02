It literally turned dark: woman recalls KZN storm
Described as a landspout, the inclement weather that hit KwaZulu-Natal this week terrified residents, write Mfundo Mkhize, Suthentira Govender and Lwazi Hlangu
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Mfundo Mkhize and Suthentira Govender and Lwazi Hlangu
Jabulile Zikode was pottering around her five-roomed home in Inanda, north of Durban, when her children ran indoors from the soccer field screaming about the wind and rain...
It literally turned dark: woman recalls KZN storm
Described as a landspout, the inclement weather that hit KwaZulu-Natal this week terrified residents, write Mfundo Mkhize, Suthentira Govender and Lwazi Hlangu
Jabulile Zikode was pottering around her five-roomed home in Inanda, north of Durban, when her children ran indoors from the soccer field screaming about the wind and rain...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos