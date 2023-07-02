Justice DG commandeers warders as security team
Advocate Doctor Mashabane is said to have taken three prison warders as personal bodyguards after being mugged while jogging
02 July 2023 - 00:05
A top justice department official who was mugged while jogging outside his plush Pretoria golf estate is accused of taking three security guards from Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison as his personal bodyguards after the police rejected his request for close protection...
