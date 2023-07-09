SABC headed for business rescue, says CFO
The broadcaster is poised to announce a R1bn loss, and will not be able to pay salaries
09 July 2023 - 00:00
The SABC could find itself having to apply for business rescue as its finances once again teeter on the brink. CFO Yolande van Biljon has warned that in the worst-case scenario, the broadcaster might have to follow the route of the South African Post Office to avoid liquidation. ..
