How NSFAS companies scored big bucks
13 August 2023 - 00:01
A company contracted to pay student allowances last month in a controversial National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) plan is led by a director who scored a R29m deal with a training authority five years ago to supply promotional items at grossly inflated prices...
