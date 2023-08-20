Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath
Ex-employees make claim in affidavit to intervene in her bid to cancel 'illegal' contract
20 August 2023 - 00:00
The head of the Office of the Chief Justice has been accused of trying to cover up an allegedly corrupt R255m deal for an online court system for her department that three of her subordinates struck with multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters...
