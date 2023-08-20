Akani Simbine downs former world champ to win his 100m heat
20 August 2023 - 00:00
Akani Simbine powered through the 100m heats at the world championships in Budapest yesterday, showing he has the tools to negotiate his way through the semifinals and onto the podium this evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.