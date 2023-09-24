News

Tsakane and Etwatwa were the worse hit

Ekurhuleni car washer walks 30 minutes to get dirty water

For township residents, getting water is a daily nightmare with no end in sight

24 September 2023 - 00:00

For the past six weeks, Sibusiso Zulu has survived on water from a stream cutting through the township of Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. ..

