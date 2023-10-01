State wants spectrum quid pro quo from mobile operators
Government says private sector has been slow to meet the mass connectivity obligations that came with the spectrum auctions
01 October 2023 - 00:00
The government has admitted that it won’t meet its deadline to connect 80% of South Africa’s poor and rural areas to broadband by next year and has pushed the target date out to June 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.