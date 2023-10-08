SA authors’ books ‘stolen’ to train AI bots
Acclaimed SA author Zakes Mda is one of those whose novel is used to artificial intelligence tools
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Books by Nobel Prize winner Nadine Gordimer, Zakes Mda and other South African authors have allegedly been “stolen” to help artificial intelligence bots churn out texts demanded by users. ..
