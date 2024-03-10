Judge president Mlambo should face conduct tribunal, says judicial body
A ‘serious, not impeachable’ complaint was not properly investigated and ‘many questions unanswered’, says judicial conduct appeal committee
10 March 2024 - 00:02
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) appeals committee has recommended that Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo face a judicial conduct tribunal to investigate whether he “lied” to parliament and the justice minister in a protracted dispute with KwaZulu-Natal advocate Anthony Brink over Brink’s non-appointment to a post at Legal Aid South Africa (Lasa) in 2009. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.