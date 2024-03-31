‘I’m hurt I lost my mom, but comforted my child is alive’: Mother of 8-year-old who survived Easter bus horror
Pilgrims’ Easter bus horror sees 45 plunge to their deaths as one girl survives
31 March 2024 - 00:00
Long, dark skid marks on the tar, fragments of clothing hanging from trees, a passenger’s cooking stove lying among the charred wreckage...
