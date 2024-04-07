News

Mapisa-Nqakula's mampara moments over the past 10 years

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was notorious during her term as defence minister for commandeering airforce planes for ANC missions — and for being in charge when the Guptas laid claim to Waterkloof

07 April 2024 - 00:00

April 2013: When the Gupta family unlawfully flew 200 wedding guests into the Waterkloof airforce base, they obtained clearance for the aircraft by dropping Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s name. The then defence minister heard of the imbroglio via media reports during a visit to Ethiopia, and returned home to deal with the fallout. She claimed her ministry would never have approved such a request and declined an invitation to attend the Gupta wedding at Sun City...

