‘Quality concerns’ disrupt petrol sales in Southern Cape
Unexplained damage to vehicle paintwork from the petrol prompts oil companies to tell retailers to suspend sales
14 April 2024 - 00:02
Service stations in the Southern Cape and Gqeberha have taken a financial hit after being instructed by franchisers not to sell unleaded 95 petrol due to “quality concerns” over the product supplied from a fuel terminal in Mossel Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.