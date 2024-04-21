‘Bats, humans should not be in same living space’: Bat droppings scare off Kruger tourists

SANParks confirms battle with bats at accommodation units in Kruger National Park is an issue

When retired English couple Ralph and Angela Spilsbury checked into their Lower Sabie Rest Camp bungalow in the Kruger National Park (KNP), it was not the scenic beauty or tranquillity of their surroundings that overwhelmed them...