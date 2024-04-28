Activist lauds SA’s stance on queer community, but says more must be done on the ground
Sibonelo Ncanana-Trower says the government has not acted to ensure there is no discrimination against the queer community, especially in poor areas
28 April 2024 - 00:00
While South Africa has on paper made great strides in protecting the rights of the LGBTQI+ community in its 30 years of democracy, the reality is that members of this group who live in poor communities face ongoing discrimination...
