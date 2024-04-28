Activist lauds SA’s stance on queer community, but says more must be done on the ground

Sibonelo Ncanana-Trower says the government has not acted to ensure there is no discrimination against the queer community, especially in poor areas

While South Africa has on paper made great strides in protecting the rights of the LGBTQI+ community in its 30 years of democracy, the reality is that members of this group who live in poor communities face ongoing discrimination...