Former Mr Gay World delighted after defamation case thrown out

Gay World Events, the Gay World Foundation and its co-founders slapped Breytenbach with a lawsuit in 2022

Former Mr Gay World, Louw Breytenbach, who quit two months into his reign in 2021, can finally close a trying chapter in his life after the Pretoria high court dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against him by the pageant organisers...