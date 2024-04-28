News

Former Mr Gay World delighted after defamation case thrown out

Gay World Events, the Gay World Foundation and its co-founders slapped Breytenbach with a lawsuit in 2022

28 April 2024 - 00:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Former Mr Gay World, Louw Breytenbach, who quit two months into his reign in 2021, can finally close a trying chapter in his life after the Pretoria high court dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against him by the pageant organisers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Jobs with perks — civil servants reap R3bn in extra pay in five years Politics
  2. ‘We don’t want power-hungry people’: Zuma purge rocks MK Party Politics
  3. PetroSA bidder ‘didn’t have the money or skills’ News
  4. Bara’s wall kitted out in ANC colours as election fever bites News
  5. Inside the DA’s plan to phase out the minimum wage Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi