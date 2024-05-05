Nature makes premature reveal of King Shaka statue
After two years, the wind has lost patience and torn away most of the material shrouding the statue ahead of its long-delayed formal unveiling
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Two years after it was erected, there is still no word on when the 12m statue of King Shaka Zulu at Durban’s eponymous international airport is to be formally unveiled. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.