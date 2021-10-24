LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen

The DA is willing to work with the ANC in all municipalities except the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

DA leader John Steenhuisen has revealed that his party is willing to enter into negotiations about forming coalition governments with any political party other than the EFF after next week’s elections.



In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Steenhuisen said the DA is also willing to work with the ANC in all municipalities except the Nelson Mandela Bay metro...