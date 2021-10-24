LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen
The DA is willing to work with the ANC in all municipalities except the Nelson Mandela Bay metro
24 October 2021 - 00:03
DA leader John Steenhuisen has revealed that his party is willing to enter into negotiations about forming coalition governments with any political party other than the EFF after next week’s elections.
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Steenhuisen said the DA is also willing to work with the ANC in all municipalities except the Nelson Mandela Bay metro...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.