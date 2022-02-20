Oscar Mabuyane fights former allies to keep top ANC job in Eastern Cape

Battle for provincial chair a three-way contest that will be decided at a conference scheduled for March

The contest for the ANC leadership in the Eastern Cape is heating up, with incumbent provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane facing strong challenges from former allies.



Provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela and provincial legislature speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane, both once supporters of Mabuyane, received nominations from various Eastern Cape regions for the position of provincial chair. The matter will be decided at a conference scheduled for March...