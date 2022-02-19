Lawyer to represent SA at Mrs Universe finals in South Korea

A 31-year-old Bloemfontein lawyer has been crowned Mrs Universe SA.

Uyleta Nel-Marais will now represent SA at the Mrs Universe finals to be held in Seoul, South Korea, in April, at what claims to be the largest global pageant for married and divorced women.

Heidi Betz from Lydenburg was crowned first princess in the finals at the Barnyard Theatre Menlyn, and Phumzile Ntshabele from Boksburg was named second princess.