Accounting magic, not new money, pays for R1bn flood relief
National Treasury says the emergency money must be redirected from existing budgets in the affected towns and provinces, to be refunded later
22 May 2022 - 00:00
There is no R1bn that was made “immediately” available to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to recover from the flood disaster last month, as apparently promised by finance minister Enoch Godongwana...
