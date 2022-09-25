ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement'
Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the province will announce its preferred leader
25 September 2022 - 00:01
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is set to defy an instruction by former president Kgalema Motlanthe for the province to desist from announcing their preferred candidates by publicly supporting former health minister Zweli Mkhize...
