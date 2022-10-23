Politics

Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma

Former president accuses media and civil society of being ‘dead silent’ on the Phala Phala scandal

23 October 2022 - 00:03
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, accusing him of being corrupt and having committed treason — after Ramaphosa’s admission that he sold animals from his Phala Phala farm...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Fiancée of IT official in office of chief justice scored lucrative contracts News
  5. ‘I'm only five months pregnant and could’ve still written the exams’: matric ... News

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up