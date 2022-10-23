Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma
Former president accuses media and civil society of being ‘dead silent’ on the Phala Phala scandal
23 October 2022 - 00:03
Former president Jacob Zuma launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, accusing him of being corrupt and having committed treason — after Ramaphosa’s admission that he sold animals from his Phala Phala farm...
