WATCH | ‘I’m not opposed to Cyril’s second term’, says Paul Mashatile
Mashatile says he has no problem with Ramaphosa being elected as long as he is eligible to stand
13 November 2022 - 00:00
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, in the running to become deputy president at the party’s conference next month, says he would have no problem with President Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected. ..
WATCH | ‘I’m not opposed to Cyril’s second term’, says Paul Mashatile
Mashatile says he has no problem with Ramaphosa being elected as long as he is eligible to stand
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, in the running to become deputy president at the party’s conference next month, says he would have no problem with President Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos