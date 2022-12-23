How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC
Ramaphosa allies realised their blunder too late — leading veterans had been left of candidates list
23 December 2022 - 00:02 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and ZIMASA MATIWANE
Members of the pro-Ramaphosa group in the ANC made a last-minute but doomed bid at the elective conference to fix a “serious omission” on the list of candidates for the national executive committee (NEC) — the absence on it of several top allies of the president. ..
How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC
Ramaphosa allies realised their blunder too late — leading veterans had been left of candidates list
Members of the pro-Ramaphosa group in the ANC made a last-minute but doomed bid at the elective conference to fix a “serious omission” on the list of candidates for the national executive committee (NEC) — the absence on it of several top allies of the president. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos