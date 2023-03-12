Tshwane to elect new mayor to replace alleged fraudster Makwarela
Murunwa Makwarela's former coalition partners have opened a criminal case alleging that he knowingly supplied fraudulent documentation to the city
12 March 2023 - 00:00
The City of Tshwane council is due to meet tomorrow to elect a new mayor after the dramatic resignation of Murunwa Makwarela — who fell on his sword amid revelations that he may have committed fraud in submitting a fraudulent insolvency rehabilitation certificate...
Tshwane to elect new mayor to replace alleged fraudster Makwarela
Murunwa Makwarela's former coalition partners have opened a criminal case alleging that he knowingly supplied fraudulent documentation to the city
tshwanecouncil
The City of Tshwane council is due to meet tomorrow to elect a new mayor after the dramatic resignation of Murunwa Makwarela — who fell on his sword amid revelations that he may have committed fraud in submitting a fraudulent insolvency rehabilitation certificate...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos