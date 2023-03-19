Thandi Modise suspends DG, reinstates officials under investigation
Officials were being probed on charges ranging from breaching supply chain management processes, nepotism, insubordination and lack of professional conduct
19 March 2023 - 00:00
Defence minister Thandi Modise has reinstated department of military veterans (DMV) senior managers who were facing allegations of improper conduct just days after their administrative boss was suspended. ..
Thandi Modise suspends DG, reinstates officials under investigation
Officials were being probed on charges ranging from breaching supply chain management processes, nepotism, insubordination and lack of professional conduct
Defence minister Thandi Modise has reinstated department of military veterans (DMV) senior managers who were facing allegations of improper conduct just days after their administrative boss was suspended. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos