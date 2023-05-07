Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor
Secretary-general had to order reluctant Joburg caucus to toe the NEC line and keep the EFF onside
07 May 2023 - 00:01
National ANC leaders had to intervene this week to quell a revolt by Johannesburg party councillors who objected to backing Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor of the country’s economic hub. ..
Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor
Secretary-general had to order reluctant Joburg caucus to toe the NEC line and keep the EFF onside
National ANC leaders had to intervene this week to quell a revolt by Johannesburg party councillors who objected to backing Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor of the country’s economic hub. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos