Small parties cry foul as ANC and DA ‘gang up’ on coalitions
The two biggest political parties say a threshold of between 1 and 2% should be introduced as part a proposed legal framework on coalition governments.
06 August 2023 - 00:00
Smaller opposition parties emerged from the national dialogue on coalitions angry after the DA and ANC proposed a threshold to regulate their participation in coalition governments...
