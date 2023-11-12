Bonginkosi Madikizela’s political comeback bid flops
He was trounced by his opponent Tertuis Simmers for the position of DA provincial leader in the Western Cape
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Former Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s comeback bid flopped on Saturday when he suffered a resounding defeat in the DA provincial leadership race...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.