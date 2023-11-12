Politics

Bonginkosi Madikizela’s political comeback bid flops

He was trounced by his opponent Tertuis Simmers for the position of DA provincial leader in the Western Cape

12 November 2023 - 00:00
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor

Former Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s comeback bid flopped on Saturday when he suffered a resounding defeat in the DA provincial leadership race...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘You never recover from something like that’: Highway robbers turn N3 into hell ... News
  2. Pretoria whips Israeli ambassador over war in Middle East News
  3. Leap of faith took Mpumi Madisa to the top News
  4. Cele doubles down on cops’ right to use deadly force News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations