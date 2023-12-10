‘We can’t carry on like this’: Roger Jardine confirms presidential ambition
Former banking boss admits meeting with DA leaders, but says no agreement has been forged
10 December 2023 - 00:05
Claiming the ANC has “dropped the ball” and failed South Africa, businessman Roger Jardine has publicly raised his hand to become the country’s next president if the ANC slips below 50% support in next year’s elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.