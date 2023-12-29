Zuma ‘has taken a decision to leave the ANC’: Mbalula
29 December 2023 - 00:05
As the fallout spreads over Jacob Zuma’s decision to endorse a splinter party ahead of the 2024 elections, ANC veterans have labelled the former president’s actions as “treason and treachery”, while secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted he is regarded as having quit the governing party...
