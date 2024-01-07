ANC to end coalition pacts where service delivery is suffering
ANC NEC member David Makhura said the party could not work with parties that were not willing to serve the people
07 January 2024 - 00:00
The ANC will announce at the end of January which coalition partnerships it will remain in or pull out of after a national review of its pacts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.