Julius Malema banks on new court case for his ticket to Sona

EFF wants an interdict against parliament’s new joint rules for protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address

The EFF is hoping an interdict preventing the implementation of new parliamentary rules that aim to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from disruptions during the state of the nation address (Sona) will allow party members to attend the flagship event on Thursday...