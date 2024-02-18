DA wants ANC leaders arrested for contempt over cadre deployment
Insiders at Luthuli House say the party has no records of its deployment committee meetings and decisions because no minutes were taken between 2013 and 2018
18 February 2024 - 00:05
The Democratic Alliance will approach the Constitutional Court for a contempt of court order that could result in the imprisonment of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for non-compliance with a previous order to hand over the full records of its cadre deployment committee. The ANC is racing against time to provide the records, including minutes of meetings from 2013, emails and WhatsApp messages...
