ANC wants jobs set aside for locals ahead of foreigners
Party outlines tough stance on immigration in election manifesto presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa
25 February 2024 - 00:00
The ANC wants the government to reserve jobs for South Africans ahead of foreigners, endorsing proposals for stricter immigration laws in its election manifesto presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.