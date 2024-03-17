Push to retain Naledi Pandor as foreign affairs boss
ANC leaders say Pandor will be one of the ministers Ramaphosa will retain if the party wins the elections
17 March 2024 - 00:00
ANC leaders are lobbying for Naledi Pandor to return as international relations and co-operation minister in the seventh democratic administration, if the governing party retains power after the May 29 elections...
