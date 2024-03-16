Ford has been on a mission to expand its passenger car range.
When the EcoSport was discontinued not long ago buyers who did not want a Ranger, Everest, Tourneo or Transit had just one option: a Mustang. Not an ideal position for a mass market brand.
In November last year the Puma was launched but that seemed to flop before it even had a chance as Ford missed the mark with pricing. Intended to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Taigo (from R482,100), it carried a base price of R569,900. No mystery why dealerships were recently discounting near-new examples of the Puma down to as much as R470,000. Probably where it should have been priced.
Now, the larger Territory is making an entrance to the market and it could fare better for Ford as a pusher of volumes. You might recall the previous Territory, but all this latest one shares with the old vehicle is a name. The previous Territory was a large Australian market sport-utility vehicle.
This one is Chinese-sourced, competing in the hotly contested C-segment. Think Kia Sportage, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. It is a hugely competitive field. Previously, Ford had a fighter in this arena by the name of Kuga. We know what befell that nameplate in the Mzansi market.
Ford seems off to a good start on the pricing front, at least, with the least expensive Ambiente going for R576,000 — undercutting the smaller, B-segment Puma. Next up is the Trend for R632,000 while the range-topping Titanium comes in at R707,000. A four-year/120,000km warranty is included. Service and maintenance plans are optional.
New Ford Territory upstages Puma in value stakes
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It looks suitably attractive, with a confident posture and an inoffensive (if bland) execution overall. Earlier we mentioned its Chinese origin. The model was born out of a joint venture with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC). Locally, JMC is known best for the Vigus range of pickups.
This association might offend Ford purists but collaborations, including shared technologies and outright badge engineering, is commonplace in the motor industry today. Which mainstream car manufacturer can lay claim to being completely independent anymore?
Power across the range comes from a 1.8l turbocharged petrol unit with four cylinders. Output is 138kW and 318Nm, linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. All models are front-wheel drive.
The interior has a generic look, which is typical of contemporary Chinese vehicles. Buyers will find the appropriate level of digitisation expected from a car in 2024 while Ford says soft-touch materials were generously deployed.
Image: Supplied
The high-tier Titanium is the one most shoppers will aspire to, replete with the largest infotainment screen in the range, a panoramic roof, leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control, among other things.
Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring is expecting to have a go in the new Territory range when it launches officially soon. Look out for our driving impressions.
