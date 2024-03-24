ANC election volunteers primed for doorstep wrangling
Door-to-door campaigners expected to promise potential voters there is a plan to end load-shedding by the end of 2024 — and a lot more
24 March 2024 - 00:00
ANC election volunteers will be armed with answers to questions about load-shedding, jobs, the economy, illegal immigrants and poverty if they knock on your door...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.