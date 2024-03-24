Call for Pandor to rescue ANC in Western Cape
Some in the party believe she could help it win back the province in the elections
24 March 2024 - 00:00
International relations minister Naledi Pandor’s role in trying to stop the Middle East conflict has made her so popular that some in the ANC believe she could help the party win back the Western Cape from the DA...
