Politics

Tsenoli in hot water after accepting no-confidence motion on Mapisa-Nqakula

Parliament under pressure to debate allegations before expiry of its term on May 21 ahead of elections

31 March 2024 - 00:00

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli was taken to task this week by top ANC leaders for approving a DA motion against his boss without consulting them...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m hurt I lost my mom, but comforted my child is alive’: Mother of 8-year-old ... News
  2. Fifth time lucky? New R100m plan for ‘crime-ridden’ Parkhurst bowls club News
  3. A decade later Free State housing project remains in limbo and is R375m over ... News
  4. Gcaba family meeting after link to AKA's 'hit' payout News
  5. Tsenoli in hot water after accepting no-confidence motion on Mapisa-Nqakula Politics

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion