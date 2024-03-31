Tsenoli in hot water after accepting no-confidence motion on Mapisa-Nqakula
Parliament under pressure to debate allegations before expiry of its term on May 21 ahead of elections
31 March 2024 - 00:00
Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli was taken to task this week by top ANC leaders for approving a DA motion against his boss without consulting them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.