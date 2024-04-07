More ANC bigwigs face the chop as party cleans up list for parliament
Zizi Kodwa, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Cedric Frolick face removal from election candidate list
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Four senior ANC leaders are at risk of being removed from the list of potential MPs after they were flagged by the party’s top seven and its integrity commission...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.