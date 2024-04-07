Politics

Paul Mashatile convinced ANC will win outright

Deputy president says governing party has not considered resuming coalition talks, as it is aiming for more than 50% of the votes

07 April 2024 - 00:00 By Sabelo Skiti and Kgothatso Madisa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is adamant the ANC will garner more than 50% of the vote on My 29, despite persistent speculation the ruling party has resumed informal talks with opposition parties about forming a government after the elections. ..

