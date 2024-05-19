Bruising battle looms as NHI critics lawyer up to take on government
Opposition parties and private sector at forefront of resistance to new state health system
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Battle lines are being drawn as opponents of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act signed into law on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa prepare to take their fight to the courts in a bid to have it declared invalid and unconstitutional...
