Siya Kolisi: 'It's hard to explain hunger to people who've never experienced it'
As a boy growing up in the rough Gqeberha township of Zwide, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi knew what it was to be consumed by hunger, he writes in his autobiography, 'Rise'
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Our house had four rooms: a kitchen, a living room and two bedrooms. The kitchen floor was made from black and white blocks which didn’t stop the water rising through them when it had been raining heavily.
The roof was always leaking, and the curtains were so thin that the house was light as soon as dawn broke. Four rooms might sound spacious enough, but not when you consider all the people who were living there...
