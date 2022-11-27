Outrage over Walus ruling is one thing, discrediting judiciary is quite another
Courts are not there to seek popularity, but to give fair and just determinations in matters they adjudicate, based on the country’s laws and constitution
27 November 2022 - 00:00
The storm unleashed by the Constitutional Court’s order this week for release on parole of Chris Hani’s killer restoked latent anger about the murder, nearly 30 years ago, of one of the most popular figures of the liberation movement...
The storm unleashed by the Constitutional Court’s order this week for release on parole of Chris Hani’s killer restoked latent anger about the murder, nearly 30 years ago, of one of the most popular figures of the liberation movement...
