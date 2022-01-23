Q&A with the South African Human Rights Commission on eradicating pit latrines

The SAHRC says it will take five provinces to court to force them to get rid of the pit latrines at their schools. Chris Barron asked commissioner André Gaum…

They’ve been taken to court before and the pit latrines remain. What are you hoping to achieve?



A structural interdict in respect of these five provinces. And we want them to provide the court and the commission with costed work plans with targets...