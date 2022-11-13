Integrity was never RET’s strong suit
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
It’s not child’s play trying to remove an incumbent ANC president. Even Baba kaD, with all his scandals, was only booted out after his candidate lost to McBuffalo at the 2017 Nasrec conference. That’s why it was hilarious that the radical economic transformation forces pinned their hopes of ousting McBuffalo on the party’s integrity commission (IC) making an adverse finding against him over Phala Phala. But, as expected, that toothless body of elders merely chastised McBuffalo for his secrecy over the burglary and said it was confused about who was the real villain — McBuffalo, Arthur Fraser or some imaginary “external forces”...
