Partying back home
It came as no surprise to Hogarth to see videos of AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in high spirits during the celebration of his 60th birthday in the Eastern Cape on Friday. What did surprise Hogarth, however, was the company he preferred for such a momentous occasion. Instead of the DA’s Helen Zille — to whom he showed much love when the Blue Wave visited the monarch several years ago — or the EFF, the king opted to celebrate at an ANC rally. Now, the king’s father, king Sabata Dalindyebo, was a staunch ANC member who took his family into exile for fear of persecution by the apartheid state. So maybe Hogarth should not have been surprised at all, the king seems to have lived out the meaning of his first name — Buyelekhaya (come back home) — by, ehm, returning home...
