Insight

Book Extract

A hundred years of overcoming

Excerpt from 'Of Fathers, Sons and Timeless Test: Wicket Tales from Kingsmead'

10 December 2023 - 00:00 By Ashwin Desai

Kingsmead is a colosseum in which warriors have cut their enemies down before a baying crowd for a modest entry fee for 100 years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TASNEEM CARRIM | SA’s democratic government has come a long way Opinion
  2. Fortunately, no-one shot the sheriff Hogarth
  3. Q&A with land reform department’s Reggie Ngcobo on possible ban on pit bulls Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The war against HIV is not yet won and must remain in the spotlight Opinion
  5. How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa Insight

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad